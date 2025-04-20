At Public Course in Nebraska, Good Luck Getting a Tee Time

The Landmand Golf Club opened in 2022 in rural Nebraska, and it was an immediate hit: In 2023, all of the available tee times for the year sold out in two months, notes Golfweek. Last year, they sold out in two hours. And this year? It took all of 50 minutes when the course started taking reservations on Dec. 31. Which is why the Wall Street Journal calls Landmand "America's toughest tee time."

It's an 18-hole public course, and owner Will Andersen is keeping the fee at a reasonable $150 despite the surging demand. That figure "is a lot, especially in this area," he tells the Journal. "We felt like it was pretty dang fair for what you get and how fun it is. And we'd just rather not gouge people."