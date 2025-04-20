At Public Course in Nebraska, Good Luck Getting a Tee Time

At Public Course in Nebraska, Good Luck Getting a Tee Time
The Landmand Golf Club opened in 2022 in rural Nebraska, and it was an immediate hit: In 2023, all of the available tee times for the year sold out in two months, notes Golfweek. Last year, they sold out in two hours. And this year? It took all of 50 minutes when the course started taking reservations on Dec. 31. Which is why the Wall Street Journal calls Landmand "America's toughest tee time."

  • It's an 18-hole public course, and owner Will Andersen is keeping the fee at a reasonable $150 despite the surging demand. That figure "is a lot, especially in this area," he tells the Journal. "We felt like it was pretty dang fair for what you get and how fun it is. And we'd just rather not gouge people."

  • The course is situated amid rugged and hilly farmland in Homer, Nebraska, about 90 miles north of Omaha. A ranking of public courses in the US at Golfweek has it at No. 20 in the nation. Its "crazy terrain" and "astonishing views" are big factors in its popularity, per the Journal.
  • Andersen comes from a farming family, but he envisioned golf as a more lucrative operation on these nearly 600 acres. The course was designed by King-Collins Golf Course Design, and a piece at Golf Course Architecture details the immense project, which involved 2 million cubic yards of earthmoving.
