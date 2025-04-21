Third-Fastest Woman Stuns at Son's Sports Day

It was only a sports day at her son's school, but three-time Olympic champion sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce "showed no mercy," per the Telegraph . In a 100-meter race with other parents on Wednesday, the third fastest female sprinter ever, with a time of 10.6 seconds in the 100 meter, didn't break her record. But she did put on a show. She ran so fast across the grass track at her son's school that a camera recording the race couldn't keep up with her . She left all other parents in the dust. And it was a repeat of 2023. That year, Fraser-Pryce answered a challenge from another mother.

"Two weeks beforehand she started sending me photos of her working out in the gym. And then she told me she was coming for me!" said Fraser-Pryce, who ended up winning the race by a huge margin. After her latest win, the 38-year-old joked that "they haven't banned me yet." She also praised her 7-year-old son, Zyon, who won his race, making the day extra special. Days later, Fraser-Pryce ran the 100-meter race in 10.94 seconds to kick off her 2025 season, per the Jamaica Observer. Forced to skip the Paris Olympics due to an injury, she's hoping to make an impression at the World Athletics Championships in Japan in September.