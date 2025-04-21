May Day Will Be National 'Day of Action' From 50501

The 50501 movement organized hundreds of rallies across the US to protest President Trump's administration on Sunday—and another "day of action" is planned on May 1 and the surrounding weekends. The website for the May Day National Day of Action urges people to join local events or start their own ones, Newsweek reports. It states that a "core principle" in its actions is a "commitment to nonviolence in all we do," and they expect "all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values."

50501. The movement describes itself as a decentralized network, NPR reports. The name is short for 50 protests, 50 states, one movement—a reference to protests at state capitols in early February.