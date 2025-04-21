Trump: Hegseth Is 'Doing a Great Job'

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is rumored to be in danger of losing his job over the latest reports of sensitive information being shared in a Signal chat, but President Trump said Monday that he is "doing a great job. Just ask the Houthis how he's doing." Trump, speaking at the White House Easter Egg Roll, said the reports were "just fake news," the Wall Street Journal reports. "You know, he was put there to get rid of a lot of bad people, and that's what he's doing," Trump said. "You don't always have friends when you do that."

GOP lawmaker says he should be fired. Rep. Don Bacon, a member of the House Armed Service Committee, is the first Republican lawmaker to openly call for Hegseth's firing. "I had concerns from the get-go because Pete Hegseth didn't have a lot of experience," Bacon tells Politico. "I like him on Fox. But does he have the experience to lead one of the largest organizations in the world? That's a concern." He says if it's true Hegseth shared information about strikes on Yemen in a chat that included his wife and his brother, it's "totally unacceptable."