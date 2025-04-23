Teen Exploring Attic Falls to Death on Gym Floor

A 13-year-old girl in Colorado is dead after falling 25 feet through a gym ceiling during a youth event. The teen, identified by family as Joeylin Kenley McDonald, fell through an attic floor at an empowerment center run by the community-based organization Rocky Mountain SER and was dead when Pueblo police responded around 7pm Friday. ABC News reports that Joeylin was taking part in an after-school program. Rocky Mountain SER described an accident "during a Youth Kickback event" at its empowerment center in Pueblo, but said "the exact circumstances of this tragedy remain under investigation," per KRDO .

Police said the teen and four others "had been exploring the second floor of the building unsupervised" when they found a ladder leading to the attic and ended up walking across the attic's wooden beams, per USA Today. That's when "a 13-year-old fell through the ceiling, dropping approximately 25 feet to the gym floor below." In a statement, family remembered Joeylin, one of five siblings, as a soccer player, dancer, and beauty pageant contestant with "the brightest soul in the world," per KRDO. "Mourning the loss of such a beautiful soul will be a daily task for the rest of our lives," the statement added.