US, Canadian Teams Fight 3 Times in 9 Seconds

The often heated US-Canada rivalry became less sporting than ever on Saturday night, when on-ice brawls kept a game in Montreal from getting going. Three times in the first 9 seconds, players erupted in fights, CBS Sports reports. Fans attending the 4 Nations Face-Off had booed "The Star-Spangled Banner" before the game, which has been happening at NHL and NBA games in Canada since President Trump announced his intention to impose tariffs on the US ally at the beginning of February. The tension spilled onto the ice immediately, with Matthew Tkachuk of the US and Brandon Hagel of Canada dropping their gloves on the opening faceoff—officially 2 seconds into the game.

Brady Tkachuk and Sam Bennett began to brawl at the following puck drop. Fans at Bell Centre then were able to enjoy 6 seconds of uninterrupted play before Team USA's JT Miller and Canada's Colton Parayko squared off, per CBS. Jon Cooper, Canada's head coach, said the fighting wasn't planned, per the BBC. "That was as organic as it gets," he said. US coach Mike Sullivan said, "I just think it's very indicative of what this means to the players."

Players from both teams have criticized the booing of the US national anthem. Canada's Brad Marchand has called it disrespectful to veterans. "Also, we're playing hockey," he said. "We don't have any decision in what's going on with politics." The US won the game 3-1. Canada's next matchup is Monday against Finland. The US will play Sweden, which is not facing the possibility of US tariffs but is feeling the effects of the threat against the EU, per Radio Sweden. (More hockey stories.)