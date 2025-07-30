Chief: Bystanders Took Video of Fight Instead of Calling 911

Five people have been charged in a bloody, late-night brawl in downtown Cincinnati over the weekend that involved dozens of people. A video shows a crowd milling about before several people start throwing punches. One man falls to the ground and is repeatedly punched and kicked by bystanders. A woman is punched in the face and falls to the ground, lying motionless until another woman helps her. She can be seen bleeding from the mouth, the AP reports. Mayor Aftab Pureval said in a statement that he was outraged by the fight. "It is horrifying to watch, and this is unacceptable and disgusting behavior is intolerable in any part of our community," he said. More: