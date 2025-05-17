This NFL Lineman Missed Math Too Much to Stay

MIT prof John Urschel explains his decision to leave the game
Posted May 17, 2025 11:00 AM CDT
He Protected NFL QBs but Missed Talking Math
In this 2017 photo, then-Baltimore Ravens lineman John Urschel teaches a lesson at Dundalk High School in Baltimore.   (Steve Ruark/AP Images for Texas Instruments, File)

John Urschel has a unique resume: He's best known not for being an NFL lineman but for being an NFL lineman who cut his career short to pursue mathematics. In an interview with Rich Tenorio of the Guardian, the now 33-year-old MIT professor talks about his decision to leave the game in 2017 after three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. "I realized I was missing the academic environment," he says. "I missed talking math with people, learning things, being around other people who like ... math-related issues." He'll be teaching an intro to linear algebra class in the fall. Other highlights:

  • No regrets: Urschel played for Penn State before being drafted by the Ravens in the fifth round. He then had to decide between the NFL and pursuing his doctorate in math. "The more I thought, the more I realized, playing football for quite some time at the highest level was something that seemed so amazing that I could not pass up the opportunity."

  • Concussions: Urschel says a concern over concussions was a factor in his early retirement because they could have jeopardized his future in math. "It's a great sport, but also a very dangerous one," he says. "Anyone who does it should be aware of this fact."
  • A cause: "There are not very many Black mathematicians, very few of us, a very small number," he says. "It can be an isolating experience for others." Urschel worries about the "uneven" quality of education in some parts of the country because it can difficult to catch up in math once a student falls behind. "This is something I think about constantly."
(Read the full interview.)

