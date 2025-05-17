This NFL Lineman Missed Math Too Much to Stay

John Urschel has a unique resume: He's best known not for being an NFL lineman but for being an NFL lineman who cut his career short to pursue mathematics. In an interview with Rich Tenorio of the Guardian, the now 33-year-old MIT professor talks about his decision to leave the game in 2017 after three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. "I realized I was missing the academic environment," he says. "I missed talking math with people, learning things, being around other people who like ... math-related issues." He'll be teaching an intro to linear algebra class in the fall. Other highlights:

No regrets: Urschel played for Penn State before being drafted by the Ravens in the fifth round. He then had to decide between the NFL and pursuing his doctorate in math. "The more I thought, the more I realized, playing football for quite some time at the highest level was something that seemed so amazing that I could not pass up the opportunity."