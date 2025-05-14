Combs Jurors Appear Shocked by 'Freak-Off' Images

The R&B singer Casandra "Cassie" Ventura testified Wednesday that Sean "Diddy" Combs raped her when she ended their decade-long relationship, after he locked her in a life of physical abuse by threatening to release degrading sexual videos of her. Ventura—who testified earlier Wednesday about physical damage from Combs' "freak-off" sex parties—said Combs forced his way into her Los Angeles apartment and raped her after they had dinner together for a "closure conversation" in 2018. She said she was already in a relationship with Alex Fine, who is now her husband, at the time.

Ventura said that their conversation was "nice" but that Combs became aggressive after driving her home, NBC News reports. "I went inside, he came in and raped me on the living room floor," she testified. "I remember crying and saying no. It was fast, his eyes were black, he wasn't himself, it was like somebody taking something from you."