Swimmer Circles Martha's Vineyard, in the Name of Sharks

Endurance swimmer Lewis Pugh is taking on a new challenge: a 62-mile swim around Martha's Vineyard, the island made famous as the filming site for the 1975 film Jaws. The British-South African athlete, who has swum in some of the world's toughest conditions—including every ocean, near glaciers and volcanoes, and among dangerous wildlife—will complete the swim wearing only swim trunks, a cap, and goggles, per the AP . Pugh, 55, says the project's goal is to shift attitudes toward sharks, which he argues have been unfairly vilified since Jaws became a blockbuster.

The swim begins Thursday and is expected to take about 12 days. Each day, Pugh will spend several hours in 47-degree water, then meet with the public to promote shark conservation. His safety measures includes a support boat and Shark Shield device, which deters sharks with an electric field that doesn't harm them. "It's the 50th anniversary of Jaws," Pugh said, per the Independent. "It's such an important moment to stop and reflect and tell the full story of sharks for a new generation."

Marine biologist Greg Skomal notes that while Jaws scared the public, it also fed interest in marine biology. Both film director Steven Spielberg and Peter Benchley, who wrote the book the movie was based on, later expressed regret over the film's portrayal of sharks and have supported conservation. Skomal says attitudes have shifted since the 1970s, from fear to greater respect—but shark populations continue to decline, largely due to the fin trade, fishing, and commercial demand.

Pugh, recently named the United Nations' Patron of the Oceans, says an estimated 100 million sharks are killed each year. He hopes his swim will change public perception of sharks and further conservation efforts, especially amid the overfishing that most threatens their population. Pugh also fully admits that he's scared of sharks himself, and of jumping into the water with them, "but I'm really frightened of a world without sharks," he tells the Independent. "They're essential for a healthy ocean." National Geographic has more on Pugh's ocean adventures. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)