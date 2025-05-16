Brain-Dead Woman Being Kept Alive Because She's Pregnant, Family Says

A pregnant woman in Georgia was declared brain-dead after a medical emergency and has been kept on life support for three months by doctors to allow enough time for the baby to be born and comply with Georgia's strict anti-abortion law, family members say. The case is the latest consequence of abortion bans introduced in some states since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade three years ago, the AP reports. Adriana Smith, a 30-year-old mother and nurse, was declared brain-dead—meaning she is legally dead— in February, her mother, April Newkirk, told Atlanta TV station WXIA .

Newkirk said her daughter had intense headaches more than three months ago and went to Atlanta's Northside Hospital, where she received medication and was released. She was almost nine weeks pregnant at the time. The next morning, her boyfriend woke to her gasping for air and called 911. Emory University Hospital determined she had blood clots in her brain and she was later declared brain-dead. Newkirk said Smith is now 21 weeks pregnant. Removing breathing tubes and other life-saving devices would likely kill the fetus. Smith's family says Emory doctors have told them they are not allowed to stop or remove the devices that are keeping her breathing because of a provision in state law that bans abortion after cardiac activity can be detected—generally around six weeks into pregnancy.

Newkirk said doctors told the family that the fetus has fluid on the brain and that they're concerned about his health. "She's pregnant with my grandson. But he may be blind, may not be able to walk, may not survive once he's born," Newkirk said. Newkirk has not commented on whether the family wants Smith removed from life support. (Click for more, including reaction on both sides.)