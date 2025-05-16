The Best and Worst US Airlines

Frontier, Spirit falter on US PIRG Education Fund's list of US airline delays, cancellations, and more
Posted May 16, 2025 7:47 AM CDT
The Best and Worst US Airlines
Stock photo.   (Getty Images/VvoeVale)

Not everyone loves to fly, and that wariness is often made worse by flight delays, cancellations, lost luggage, etc. Complaints among air travelers have spiked since the pandemic, and last year there were a record 66,675 of them against US airlines, according to the US PIRG and Education Fund. "Passengers are ticked off, and they know now that voicing their concerns gets results, because we saw [a] ton of consumer protections passed last year," Teresa Murray, PIRG's consumer watchdog chief, tells CBS News. Some airlines fare better than others, however, as the consumer advocacy group found, with Southwest receiving the fewest complaints of the bunch; Frontier accrued the most. Read on to see how the airlines ranked across multiple categories:

Best (complaints)

  1. Southwest
  2. Alaska
  3. Hawaiian
Worst (complaints)
  1. Frontier
  2. Spirit
  3. JetBlue

Best (cancellations)

  1. Southwest
  2. Hawaiian
  3. Delta
Worst (cancellations)
  1. Frontier
  2. Spirit
  3. United
Best (delays)
  1. Hawaiian
  2. Delta
  3. United
Worst (delays)
  1. Frontier
  2. JetBlue
  3. Spirit
Best (mishandled luggage)
  1. Allegiant
  2. JetBlue
  3. Frontier
Worst (mishandled luggage)
  1. American
  2. United
  3. Alaska
More here on other rankings, including for mishandled wheelchairs and being involuntarily bumped off a flight. (Spirit didn't do great with PIRG, but it does well on another list.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X