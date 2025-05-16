'Disappointment and Concern' After Autopsy on Sheriff

Medical investigators have determined that a county sheriff in northern New Mexico died from the toxic effects of fentanyl and alcohol, according to autopsy results made public Thursday. Rio Arriba County Sheriff Billy Merrifield, 50, was found dead inside his patrol vehicle outside his Abiquiu home on Easter morning following a minor crash. The death of the popular sheriff—retained by voters in 2022 after his initial appointment—touched off investigations involving state police. Forensic experts at the New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator found that the death was accidental, citing the lethal effects of fentanyl and alcohol.

According to a dispatch log entry, Merrifield's "neck and fingertips were turning purple—a hallmark of an opioid overdose," the Albuquerque Journal reports. The autopsy finding adds to a grim tally of opioid-related overdoses and deaths in the Española Valley and nearby communities amid a proliferation of fentanyl, the AP reports. "It just frightens people in terms of knowing it's here and it's so dangerous," says Leslie Hayes, a family physician in Española who specializes in treating opioid use disorders. "It's scary." A week after Merrifield's death, the sheriff's office said details surrounding the case "evoke a mix of sorrow, regret, and the harsh truth that life's dangers can affect anyone, regardless of their strength."

In a statement Thursday, Lorenzo Aguilar, who was appointed sheriff after Merrifield's death, expressed his "profound disappointment and concern regarding the findings" and said he would "work diligently to restore faith in our office." "While we all make mistakes as human beings, public officials are held to a higher standard due to the trust and responsibility bestowed upon them by the community they serve," he said. "Those who compromise the integrity of our badge and the principles we stand for have no place within this agency. " (More fentanyl stories.)