Fisherman Uses Drone to Save Girl From Drowning

A teenage girl in Florida might not be alive today if Andrew Smith hadn't made the last-minute decision to go shark fishing at Pensacola Beach. Smith, who can't swim or kayak because of a seizure disorder, uses a drone to drop baits. Last Thursday, he used it to rescue a girl struggling in a rip current minutes after he arrived at the beach. "I was sitting there and this girl came running asking if anybody could swim, I said no, I absolutely could not swim, and she was running and screaming, and nobody could swim," he tells CBS12 . "Her friend was getting sucked more and more out, and I looked down at the drone and was like, 'The drone can swim but I can't.'"

Smith says he grabbed a flotation device and flew it out to the girl, but the first attempt failed. I flew it out, and it was a terrible miss. I released it too early, it was really windy," he says. Smith says a bystander handed him another flotation device. Realizing it would probably he his last chance, he flew it out to the exhausted girl. He released the flotation device after she got her hands on it. She climbed on and started floating. First responders arrived around five minutes later. "If it wasn't for that second drop, she wouldn't have made it," Smith tells CBS12. "The EMS, the cops, and the lifeguards said she wouldn't have made it."

Smith says EMS personnel asked him about the Swellpro drone and said they might invest in some of their own for water rescues, Fox10 reports. "The drone has two releases on the bottom and can be used for fishing—and you can carry two life jackets on it and get to people fast," he says. Smith says the teen's father "talked to me for like five minutes and called me his guardian angel and thanked me. It was pretty crazy." Smith says he hopes the incident will remind people to pay more attention to the flag warning system, reports the Guardian. Last Thursday, there was a red flag at the beach to warn of hazardous swimming conditions, and lifeguards won't be patrolling the beach until after Memorial Day. (More uplifting news stories.)