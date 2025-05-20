Two Aides to Mexico City Mayor Are Gunned Down

The political violence in Mexico continues: The personal secretary and an adviser to Mexico City's mayor were killed by gunmen on a motorcycle in a central neighborhood of the capital Tuesday, authorities said. Mayor Clara Brugada said secretary Ximena Guzmán and adviser José Muñoz were killed in the Moderna neighborhood about 7:30am as they rode together in an SUV. The motive was under investigation, per the AP .

Mexico security analyst David Saucedo said the killings had the hallmarks of an organized crime hit, which he believes was intended to put pressure on Brugada's administration. He questioned why someone as important as Guzmán to Brugada did not have a security detail. Brugada holds the second most powerful political post in the country to President Claudia Sheinbaum, and they are allies in the Morena party. Sheinbaum served as Mexico City's mayor prior to winning the presidency last year.