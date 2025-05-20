Cops Pepper-Spray, Arrest NHL Player

Washington Capitals defenseman Alexander Alexeyev's week didn't get any better after the team was eliminated from the playoffs on Thursday. The 25-year-old Russian player was pepper-sprayed by police before he was arrested and charged with public intoxication early Saturday morning, the Washington Post reports. Alexeyev was arrested after police responded to a report of a fight outside Big Tony's Pizzeria, a business in the bar district of Arlington, Virginia's Clarendon neighborhood, reports ARLnow . Police say they got a call about a fight in progress around 3:30am.

Officers "observed the male suspect involved in a physical altercation with the male subject," Arlington County Police Department spokesperson Kiyah Daniell tells ARLnow. "As officers approached, the male suspect assaulted the male subject, and one officer deployed pepper spray as he was taken into custody. The suspect was treated on scene by medics for pepper spray exposure." Alexeyev was booked into Arlington County jail but was later released.

Alexeyev, who lost several teeth after he took a stick to the face in Game 1 of the Capitals' playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens, was arrested around a mile from the team's training facility. "We are aware of the situation involving Alexander Alexeyev and in the process of gathering additional information," team spokesman Sergey Kocharov tells the Post. The Capitals won the series against the Canadiens in five games, but they were knocked out of the playoffs by the Carolina Hurricanes in the next round.