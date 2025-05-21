South Africa Prez's WH Visit Has 'Unmitigated Disaster' Potential

If you thought the February meeting at the White House between President Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky was contentious, get ready for what one former US official says may be an "unmitigated disaster." Politico reports that South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will pay a visit to the Oval Office on Wednesday, and Cameron Hudson, ex-chief of African affairs on the National Security Council during George W. Bush's administration, says that the world leader may be "walking into a buzzsaw." A person identified only as an "administration insider" adds to the outlet, "It could go extra well or it could make Zelensky's visit look like a cakewalk."

Meeting's purpose: Reuters notes that cajoling Trump to make deals with South Africa is at the top of Ramaphosa's mind. "The trade relations between South Africa and the United States will be the focus of my working visit here," Ramaphosa wrote on X on Tuesday. "We aim to strengthen and consolidate relations between our two countries."