Japanese Official Resigns Over Offhand Rice Comment

Japan's agriculture minister stepped down Wednesday, days after admitting he's never bought rice—an offhand remark that fueled outrage amid a national rice shortage. While speaking about farming policy on Sunday, Taku Eto noted that supporters gifted him ample rice, adding, "I have never bought rice myself. ... I have so much rice at home that I could sell it." The remark drew swift backlash in a country where rice is a dietary staple and frustrations are high over food costs. More: