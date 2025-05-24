It Turns Out Astrology, Guides Very Few of Us

A good number of American adults—about 3 in 10—make use of astrology, tarot cards, or fortunetellers at least once a year. But only a small fraction of them rely on what they learn from those practices to make major decisions. That's according to a nationwide survey released Wednesday by the Pew Research Center, encompassing nearly 9,600 US adults who were interviewed last October. Standout findings, per the AP:
- People, by the numbers: Overall, according to Pew, about 2 in 10 US adults say they engage in at least one of these activities mostly "just for fun," while about 1 in 10 say they engage mostly because they "believe the practices give them helpful insights." Only about 1% say they rely "a lot" on what they learn from these practices when making major life decisions.