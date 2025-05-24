Another Baby Food Recall, This Time From Publix

The Publix supermarket chain has recalled fruit and vegetable baby food sold in eight states after product testing found elevated levels of lead, according to federal health officials. Publix recalled 4-ounce GreenWise Pear, Kiwi, Spinach & Pea Baby Food pouches sold at more than 1,400 stores. The pouches were produced by Bowman Andros Products, a French company with a manufacturing plant in Mount Jackson, Virginia, according to the company's website. Publix issued the voluntary recall on May 9, but it wasn't added to the FDA's recall list until late Thursday, per the AP .

The potential contamination was flagged by officials in North Carolina, the state that first identified a 2023 lead poisoning outbreak linked to tainted applesauce pouches that sickened more than 500 US kids. Routine sampling of this latest round of baby food pouches found lead levels at 13.4 parts per billion, according to North Carolina agriculture officials. That exceeds the FDA's recommended limit of 10 parts per billion for such products intended for babies and young children. Publix said all the potentially contaminated products have been removed from store shelves, with no illnesses reported. Customers can return the pouches to local stores for full refund.

This is the second baby food pouch recall due to potential lead contamination in two months. In March, Target recalled more than 25,000 packages of its store brand Good & Gather Baby Pea, Zucchini, Kale & Thyme Vegetable Puree because of elevated lead levels. There's no safe level of lead exposure, according to the CDC. While the heavy metal is toxic to people of all ages, it can be especially harmful to children, causing damage to the brain and nervous system and slowing growth and development. Heavy metals like lead can get into food products from soil, air, water, or industrial processes, per the American Academy of Pediatrics.