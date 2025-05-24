Spears on Lighting Up on Jet: 'Kinda Much' to Call Cops

Britney Spears apparently caused a bit of a commotion on a private jet on Thursday, with witnesses saying she was drinking and trying to illegally smoke on board before flight attendants intervened. TMZ was the first to report on the incident that's said to have taken place while the 43-year-old Spears was flying with her security crew from Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, to Los Angeles, with sources saying the plane's crew became "alarmed" when Spears started puffing away, and that Spears was "difficult" regarding their request to stop.

The outlet has a pic of what it describes as a "disheveled and distressed" Spears in her seat, with "lotion or sunscreen slathered all over her right arm" as she talks to a woman that seems to be a flight attendant on the JSX flight. Spears was met by authorities upon landing and cautioned over her behavior, but she was then free to leave, reports People. "This is not her first warning," a source tells the outlet. "She doesn't exactly follow the rules." A JSX rep noted that the firm had "no comment on the alleged events described," and there's been no word from LAX authorities.

One person who did have something to say about the incident: Spears herself, who on social media revealed it was the first time she'd ever tried vodka and suggested she hadn't realized she couldn't light up on an airplane. "I ... said I want a cigarette so bad!!!" she wrote in an Instagram post. "My friend put it in my mouth and lit it up for me so I was like OH SO THIS IS A PLANE WHERE YOU CAN SMOKE!!!" Spears apologized to "anyone I offended," though she added that she felt having the cops called on her was "kinda much," and that one flight attendant in particular "didn't like me the moment I got on plane." (More Britney Spears stories.)