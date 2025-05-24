Djokovic Wins 100th Title

38-year-old had been paused at 99 since Olympics
Posted May 24, 2025 4:20 PM CDT
Djokovic Joins Connors, Federer in 100 Titles Club
Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns a ball to Hubert Hurkacz of Poland during their final match of the ATP 250 Geneva Open tennis, in Geneva, Switzerland, Saturday.   (Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP)

Novak Djokovic on Saturday became the third man in tennis' Open Era to win 100 singles titles, mounting a dazzling third-set comeback in Switzerland that set off a family celebration on court. The 38-year-old, who won his first singles title 19 years ago, defeated Hubert Hurkacz 5-7, 7-6 (7-2), 7-6 (7-2) in the 3 hour, 8 minute final of the Geneva Open, the BBC reports. "Incredible match," Djokovic said afterward, per the Guardian. "Seven-six in the third with a full stadium, beautiful atmosphere. I'm just grateful to clinch the 100th here."

Djokovic had been stuck on 99 since his gold medal victory at the Paris Olympics last year, despite twice reaching finals. He's now the first to win titles in 20 seasons. Jimmy Connors won 109 singles titles, and Roger Federer has 103. Djokovic did not have the match under control the whole way, which he pointed out. "I think that you were definitely for most of the match, the better player," he told Hurkacz, who took the defeat hard—covering his face in a towel during the victor's interview.

Among the people Djokovic thanked were his wife, Jelena, and children, who he said joined him in Geneva to celebrate his birthday at the expense of school. He has relatives in Geneva, including a newborn he said they were eager to meet, per the AP. The tournament is the final Geneva Open clay court warmup for the French Open, which begins Sunday. He faces American Mackenzie McDonald in the first round in Paris on Monday. Djokovic has won the French Open three times. (More Novak Djokovic stories.)

