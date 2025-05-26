On Diverted Flight, 2 Separate 'Unruly' Incidents

An "unruly passenger" flying from Tokyo to Houston decided to make an early escape, trying two different exit doors on the mid-air plane, before the flight was diverted Saturday, per CNN . Passengers and crew restrained the individual before All Nippon Airways Flight 114 landed in Seattle at 4:19am, about 10 hours after taking off from Japan's Haneda Airport. Police determined the man was having a medical crisis, reports CBS News . He was taken to a hospital for evaluation, according to the FBI.

That wasn't the end of the drama. A second passenger became unruly once the plane was on the ground in Seattle, the airline said. Frustrated by the flight diversion, the individual punched a bathroom door, the FBI said. "The passenger was deplaned without incident" before the plane continued on to Houston, said a Port of Seattle Police rep. The flight took off just after 7am, landing about four hours later than scheduled, per USA Today. The FBI said no charges have been filed.