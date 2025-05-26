Strike Kills 9 of Her 10 Kids, Could Still Claim Her Husband

A pediatrician in Gaza who lost nine of her 10 children in a single missile strike couldn't even identify all of their bodies. They were too badly burned, per the Guardian . Friday's strike hit Dr. Alaa al-Najjar's home in Khan Younis' Qizan al-Najjar neighborhood minutes after she'd gone to work at Nasser Hospital. The BBC verified video showing "small burned bodies lifted from the rubble." Nine children, aged 6 months to 12 years, were killed, though only seven bodies were initially recovered. The surviving 11-year-old was badly injured, with a left arm that "was just about hanging off," a surgeon tells the BBC.

Al-Najjar's husband, Hamdi, a doctor himself, might still succumb to his injuries, the surgeon adds. A brother says he was found "bleeding heavily from his head and chest, and his arm was cut off," per the Guardian. He suffered brain damage and is now on a ventilator, according to a hospital official. It's an "unbearably cruel" outcome for the mother, who's spent years caring for other people's children, says the surgeon. "It's one of the most heartbreaking tragedies since the beginning of the conflict," adds Mohammed Saqer, head of nursing at Nasser Hospital. Alaa al-Najjar "dedicated her life to saving children, only to have her own motherhood stolen in a moment of fire and deafening silence."

The doctor "held her children in her arms" while "other female doctors around her collapsed from grief and rage," then "went directly to check on her husband and son and began caring for them," the hospital official tells the Guardian. "Enough!" a relative of the family says, per the BBC. "We plead to all countries, the international community, the people, Hamas, and all factions to have mercy on us." Israel said the strike on Qizan al-Najjar targeted "a number of suspects who were identified operating from a structure adjacent to IDF troops" and "the claim regarding harm to uninvolved civilians is under review."