Johnson to Senate: Don't Ruin My 'Balance'

Fiscal hawks in the House nearly derailed the "big beautiful bill." Now, the legislation—which is crucial to President Trump's domestic agenda—is facing the same threat in the Senate. Two prominent Republicans suggested over the weekend they would defy Trump and hold up the bill in order to force more spending cuts, reports the New York Times.

Rand Paul: "I think the cuts currently in the bill are wimpy and anemic, but I still would support the bill … if they weren't going to explode the debt," the Kentucky senator said on Fox News Sunday, per the Washington Post. "The problem is, the math doesn't add up."