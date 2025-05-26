Trump Rails Against 'Scum' in Memorial Day Post

"Happy Memorial Day!" President Trump wrote on Monday morning. A bit later came the fiery elaboration, reports USA Today : "Happy Memorial Day to all, including the scum that spent the last four years trying to destroy our country through warped radical left minds," Trump wrote in an all-caps post. He also blasted former President Biden as "incompetent" because of his border policies, which he says continue to be helped by "USA hating judges that is sick, and very dangerous for our country."

Providing some context to the criticism, the Hill notes that a federal judge on Friday demanded that the White House facilitate the return of a third deported man—after complaining that the deportation "lacked any semblance of due process." In his Memorial Day post, Trump described such judges as "monsters who want our country to go to hell." He ended by promising that "America will soon be safe and great again!" Trump will speak later Monday at Arlington. (More President Trump stories.)