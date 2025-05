The Make America Healthy Again commission led by health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. issued an exhaustive report last month prescribing changes for Americans' health. It was crammed with more than 500 footnotes citing studies to buttress its findings—but multiple outlets have found that many of those studies don't actually exist. The best guess is that the MAHA report made use artificial intelligence that hallucinated them into existence, or morphed them with actual studies. Some examples from coverage:

The news outlet NOTUS first reported on the nonexistent studies, finding at least seven of them. It even tracked down some of the supposed authors. "The paper cited is not a real paper that I or my colleagues were involved with," Columbia University epidemiologist Katherine Keyes tells the outlet when asked about a study cited from JAMA Pediatrics on adolescents and anxiety that she supposedly authored.