Trump Slams China, and Markets Dip

The good vibes with China aren't so good anymore. President Trump on Friday lashed out at Beijing, accusing it of violating a new deal with the US on trade, reports the Wall Street Journal . Markets slumped in response, with Dow opening down about 100 points, or roughly 0.3%, per CNBC . The benchmark S&P 500 also was down about 0.4%.

Trump's comments come a day after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent described trade talks with China as a "bit stalled." Last month, the US and China dramatically lowered tariffs against one another by more than 100%, with the ongoing talks meant to cement those reductions. Meanwhile, the new drama comes as the legality of Trump's tariffs are being questioned in the courts. The Journal notes that even if the administration loses its legal fight, it can turn to "alternative measures" to apply tariffs. (More US-China relations stories.)