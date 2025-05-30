Critics Decry 'Outrageous' New Office at State Dept.

The State Department under Secretary Marco Rubio is undergoing a major reorg , and out of that dust has emerged an apparent new subdivision: the "Office of Remigration," which an agency official says will fall under the Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration, per Axios . The new office, first reported on by the Handbasket , is one of three new offices in the bureau that will "shift focus towards supporting the administration's efforts to return illegal aliens to their country of origin or legal status," per a 136-page document sent to Congress on the restructured State Department.

The Office of Remigration is drawing attention not just for its ostensible purpose, but also for its name, as the term "remigration" is one that's been wielded by the far right in Europe to mean booting nonwhite immigrants out of nations there, including by Germany's AfD party. President Trump himself has used the term online, as has White House aide Stephen Miller, widely believed to be the mastermind behind much of the Trump administration's immigration policy. "It's outrageous," Wendy Via, CEO and president of the Global Project Against Hate and Extremism, tells Wired. "There is no hiding from the fact that the ultimate goal of 'remigration' is purely about ethnic cleansing."

The White House disagrees. "President Trump is keeping his promise to deport illegal aliens, and the American people are hugely supportive of his agenda," a spokesperson tells Wired. Much more here from that outlet, which takes a closer look at the "remigration" blueprint disseminated overseas by Martin Sellner, an Austrian right-winger said to be "the man most responsible for promoting the idea of remigration across the globe." (More State Department stories.)