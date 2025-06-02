Talks Didn't Move Ukraine, Russia Closer to Ending War

"The fact that the meeting took place despite yesterday's incident is an important success,' Erdogan says
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jun 2, 2025 2:32 PM CDT
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses a media conference during the Vilnius Summit at the Palace of the Grand Dukes of Lithuania in Vilnius, Lithuania, Monday, June 2, 2025.   (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)

Representatives of Russia and Ukraine met Monday for their second round of direct peace talks in just over two weeks, but aside from agreeing to swap thousands of their dead and seriously wounded troops, they made no progress toward ending the 3-year-old war, officials said. The talks unfolded a day after a string of stunning long-range attacks by both sides, with Ukraine launching a devastating drone assault on Russian air bases and Russia hurling its largest drone attack of the war against Ukraine.

  • At the negotiating table, Russia presented a memorandum setting out the Kremlin's terms for ending hostilities, the Ukrainian delegation said. Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, who led the Ukrainian delegation, told reporters that Kyiv officials would need a week to review the document and decide on a response. Ukraine proposed further talks on a date between June 20 and June 30, he said.

  • After the talks, Russian state news agencies Tass and RIA Novosti published the text of the Russian memorandum, which suggested that Ukraine withdraw its forces from the four regions that Russia annexed in September 2022 but never fully captured as a condition for a ceasefire.
  • As an alternate way of reaching a truce, the memorandum presses Ukraine to halt its mobilization efforts and freeze Western arms deliveries, conditions that were suggested earlier by Vladimir Putin, the AP reports. The document also suggests that Ukraine stop any redeployment of forces and ban any military presence of third countries on its soil as conditions for halting hostilities.

  • The Russian document further proposes that Ukraine end martial law and hold elections, after which the two countries could sign a comprehensive peace treaty that would see Ukraine declare its neutral status, abandon its bid to join NATO, set limits on the size of its armed forces, and recognize Russian as the country's official language on par with Ukrainian. Ukraine and the West have previously rejected all those demands from Moscow.
  • In other steps, the delegations agreed to swap 6,000 bodies of soldiers killed in action and to set up a commission to exchange seriously wounded troops. Ukraine also handed Russia an official list of children it says were forcibly deported and must be returned, said Andriy Yermak, head of Volodymyr Zelensky's office.
  • The previous talks on May 16 in the same Turkish city were the first direct peace negotiations since the early weeks of Moscow's 2022 invasion. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the fact that the two sides met again Monday was an achievement in itself amid the fierce fighting. "The fact that the meeting took place despite yesterday's incident is an important success in itself," he said.
