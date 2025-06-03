Drunk, Angry Bettor Behind Threats Against Astros Pitcher

It was a drunk, frustrated overseas bettor who posted death threats on social media last month directed at Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. and his family, the Houston Police Department says. The department did not identify the man or where he lives, and said no charges had been filed, though the case remains open while charges are under consideration, ESPN reports. The man said he had bet on an Astros game and lost money, and that he was intoxicated when he posted the threats. He reportedly apologized, and asked police to relay his apology to McCullers. The Astros hired 24-hour security for the player and his family after the threats, CBS Sports reports. (More Houston Astros stories.)