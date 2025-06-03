It's a Scary Time to Be a Jew in America

The US has seen two violent antisemitic attacks in two weeks—a fatal shooting in DC followed by the firebomb assault in Colorado . Sheila Katz, chief executive of the National Council of Jewish Women, takes note of the widespread condemnation of the assaults but finds fault with one aspect of it:

In that latter camp, Katz accuses feminist and LGBTQ groups—"movements that champion bodily autonomy"—of remaining silent when reports emerged that Hamas was using sexual violence as a weapon of war. "When antisemitism emerges within progressive spaces, cloaked in the language of justice, too often it is met with silence and discomfort, creating echo chambers where dangerous ideas are amplified rather than confronted." (Read the full essay, in which Katz writes of a sad truth for today's Jewish community: "We know where the exits are when we walk into Jewish spaces." (More antisemitism stories.)