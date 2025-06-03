Crumpled Note in Bathroom Leads to Alleged Kidnap Victim

A crumpled note pleading for help, found in a Florida sandwich shop bathroom, set off a chain of events that led to the rescue of an alleged kidnapping victim and the arrest of her pro-wrestler boyfriend. It almost didn't happen. When Jersey Mike's employee Eleanor Coffee noticed a "little piece of crumpled up paper" in the bathroom of the sandwich shop in Navarre, she assumed it was trash, per the Guardian . But in unfolding the paper, Coffee read the words, "Please help get me home! HELP! Get me before May 30th!" per Law & Crime . The note also included a woman's name, phone number, and address, according to an arrest report.

Coffee called Santa Rosa County sheriff's deputies, who reviewed the store's security footage and identified the woman who left the note. She'd been accompanied by her boyfriend, 34-year-old Jordan Williams, who wrestles professionally as Jayden Steele, and was known to deputies from prior domestic violence incidents. After obtaining a warrant for the address provided, deputies found the letter writer with a black eye and possible broken arm, per Law & Crime. The woman described a prolonged period of abuse in which she was held in isolation and subject to repeated assaults and threats with weapons. She was hospitalized, while Williams was arrested on felony charges, including kidnapping, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and battery by strangulation. He is being held without bond. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)