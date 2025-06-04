Report: Pentagon Plans a Big Move on Greenland

The Pentagon is expected to soon shift responsibility for Greenland from US European Command to US Northern Command, according to officials familiar with the plan. Sources tell Politico that the change could happen as soon as this week. While the move is mostly symbolic, Northern Command oversees North American security and could integrate Greenland more closely into US missile defense plans, including the Golden Dome radar network. Politico describes the shift as "the most concrete step yet" in President Trump's efforts to take control of the autonomous Danish territory.

The transfer has not been formally communicated to the Danish government, according to Politico's sources, potentially generating friction with Denmark and raising concerns among NATO allies about US intentions in the Arctic. The shift would separate Greenland operationally from Denmark and the Faroe Islands, both of which remain under European Command. It follows a broader review of the Pentagon's command structure and comes as US leaders cite Greenland's geographic location as critical for monitoring Russia and China and enhancing missile defense coverage.

The US already maintains a military presence at Pituffik Space Base in Greenland, which Vice President JD Vance visited in March. Earlier this year, Danish officials committed $2 billion to Greenland security projects to address US concerns, but skepticism remains in Europe over Trump's Arctic ambitions. Trump has said he would not rule out military action to secure Greenland. "I don't rule it out. I don't say I'm going to do it, but I don't rule out anything," he said last month, per the Hill. "We need Greenland very badly." (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)