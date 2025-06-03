Trump Slams Rand Paul, Who Doubles Down

The political fighting over the "Big Beautiful Bill" is intensifying by the day. Tuesday featured not only a scathing condemnation from Elon Musk of the spending package favored by President Trump, but also some back and forth between Trump and GOP Sen. Rand Paul. Like Musk, Paul hates the bill and promises to vote against it in the Senate because he says it would dramatically raise the budget deficit. The fallout:

Trump: "Rand votes NO on everything, but never has any practical or constructive ideas," the president posted on Truth Social. "His ideas are actually crazy (losers!). The people of Kentucky can't stand him. This is a BIG GROWTH BILL!" The view in the Trump camp is that the bill would supercharge growth, which would eventually take care of future deficits. In addition to critics such as Musk and Paul, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office is also skeptical of this, per Fox Business.