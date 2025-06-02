'Medicaid Moderates' Speak Up Within GOP

The Senate returns to business on Monday, with the biggest item on the agenda being debate over the "Big Beautiful Bill" that passed the House. Senate GOP leader John Thune can afford only three defections within the Republican ranks if he hopes to get the spending bill—crucial to President Trump's domestic agenda—onto the president's desk by July 4 as planned. Two stories illustrate the challenge:

The hawks: GOP Sen. Rand Paul already promises to vote against the bill because he says it will raise the debt limit by too much, reports the Washington Post. He and other fiscal hawks such as Sens. Ron Johnson and Mike Lee are pushing for bigger spending cuts.