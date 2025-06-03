Family of Boulder Suspect Taken Into ICE Custody

The wife and five children of the man accused of throwing Molotov cocktails at demonstrators in Boulder calling for the release of Israeli hostages in Gaza, injuring 12 of them, were taken into custody by federal immigration authorities Tuesday, officials said. "We are investigating to what extent his family knew about this heinous attack, if they had knowledge of it, or if they provided support to it," Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said in a post on X.

Mohamed Sabry Soliman, who was disguised as a gardener, had 18 Molotov cocktails and had planned to kill all the demonstrators but apparently had second thoughts, throwing just two during Sunday's attack in which he yelled "Free Palestine," police said. Soliman, 45, didn't carry out his full plan "because he got scared and had never hurt anyone before," police wrote in an affidavit.

The two incendiary devices he did throw at the group of about 20 people staging their weekly demonstration were enough to injure more than half of them, and authorities said he expressed no regrets about the attack.