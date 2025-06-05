Ukraine's Stunning Drone Strike a 'Wake-Up Moment' for US

Ukraine's drone attack on parked aircraft deep inside Russia was a spectacular success—but it's likely to cause sleepless nights for military officials in other countries, including the US. The Washington Post reports that the strike brought the "chilling realization" that the US is vulnerable to a similar attack. The US military has plenty of aircraft parked outside, and drone attacks could also hit critical infrastructure. Ukraine estimates that the relatively low-cost attack, in which drones were remotely launched from trucks, caused $7 billion in damage.



"It has to make you much more aware of how vulnerable we as a nation are," Republican Sen. John Boozman, chair of the subcommittee on Military Construction and Veterans Affairs, tells Politico. "The Ukrainians defeated the Russian navy without owning any ships, and now they've decimated their air force with virtually no air force of their own."