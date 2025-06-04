Elon Musk Extends His Criticism Into the Night

After calling the Big Beautiful Bill that passed the House to pay for President Trump's domestic agenda a "disgusting abomination" on Tuesday, Elon Musk didn't exactly move on. The Daily Beast reports a "flurry" of new X posts followed into the wee hours of Wednesday morning, including:

So what's driving the acrimony? Sources tell Axios two sticking points relate to Musk's outside-the-White-House interests: He was reportedly peeved by the elimination of the Tesla-friendly electric vehicle tax credit under the spending bill and also bothered that the administration wasn't open to leveraging his Starlink satellite system for air traffic control. ABC News offers a similar story from its sources, who describe a "widening rift on a range of recent moves by the administration." They cite the tax credit and say Musk was also miffed by the administration's AI deals with rival OpenAI and the rescinding of Jared Isaacman's nomination as NASA administrator. (More Elon Musk stories.)