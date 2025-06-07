Weinstein: I 'Acted Immorally' but Didn't Break the Law

No verdict was returned on Friday in Harvey Weinstein's sex crimes retrial, meaning juror deliberations will pick up again on Monday. In the meantime, the disgraced movie mogul and already-convicted sex offender granted a rare interview that aired on Friday, explaining some of his "regrets," per Variety. "I have regrets that I put my family through this, that I put my wife through this, and I acted immorally," Weinstein told FOX 5's Rosanna Scotto. "I put so many friends through this and hurt people that were close to me by actions that were stupid, you know what I mean? But never illegal, never criminal, never anything." The 73-year-old, who's facing charges in this case for two counts of criminal sex act and one count of rape, also had thoughts on his accusers.