After Divisive Campaign, Pride Parade Draws Thousands

Tens of thousands of LGBTQ+ supporters took to the streets of Romania's capital on Saturday for its 20th annual gay pride parade, following a tense election cycle marked by an increase in hate speech against the community. Marchers of all ages walked through Bucharest and down the central Victory Avenue as many waved colorful flags, blew whistles, and held placards that read: "Be proud, be bold, be you!" A divisive and chaotic campaign saw a rise in support for far-right and conservative political figures and parties in the European Union member, the AP reports.

Victor Ciobotaru, executive director of an LGBTQ+ rights group, said that throughout the 2024-25 election cycle, the organization registered "a huge increase" in hate crimes against the LGBTQ+ community. "We had more people complaining about being harassed on the streets or being attacked," he said. "This hate speech doesn't remain without effect. We can feel the tension within the society." Earlier on Saturday, right-wing groups that oppose same-sex marriage, saying they support traditional family values, held an anti-LGBT countermarch in the capital. Many demonstrators waved Romania's tricolor national flag or held placards depicting religious icons.

Before the parade, the ACCEPT association reported that a large "STOP LGBT" banner had been draped over an abandoned Bucharest apartment building. It was later removed. "These types of actions are now more legitimized by the hate discourse, which was spread all during these years, during these electoral campaigns," Ciobotaru told the AP. "We will not be afraid to go on the streets." Romania decriminalized homosexuality 24 years ago. In ILGA-Europe's 2025 Rainbow Map, which assesses the legal and policy landscape for LGBTQ+ people, Romania ranked last among the 27 EU countries, followed by Poland and Bulgaria, the advocacy group found.