Border Czar: No, I Don't Plan to Arrest Gavin Newsom

It appears that California Gov. Gavin Newsom isn't in danger of arrest after all. After reports surfaced that border czar Tom Homan had threatened an arrest in regard to the Los Angeles immigration protests, the governor responded with a dare :

Now Homan is pushing back, but not at Newsom, exactly. Instead, he's blaming a reporter for taking his remarks out of context. Speaking to Fox News on Monday, Homan said he was making clear to the reporter over the weekend that protesters who "crossed the line"—by, say, putting their hands on an ICE officer or damaging public property—would be arrested.

"Then the reporter asked me, well, could Governor Newsom or Mayor (Karen) Bass be arrested? I said, 'Well, no one's above the law. If they cross the line and commit a crime, absolutely they can,' so there was no discussion about arresting Newsom."

In an interview with MSBNC on Monday, Homan further clarified, per the Hill. "I was clear they haven't crossed the line, but they're not above the law, either," Homan said of Newsom and Bass. They would face prosecution only "if they commit a crime." Homan also took the opportunity to blast Newsom's leadership during the three days of protests. "He waited two days of that city burning and people getting hurt, officers being assaulted before he made any declaration of an unlawful assembly," Homan said, calling the governor "late to the game." (The governor says he is suing over President Trump's decision to deploy the national guard.)