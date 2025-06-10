Trump Hints at Big Move: Invoking the Insurrection Act

President Trump still has a big, and controversial, card he could play in regard to the Los Angeles protests: invoking the Insurrection Act. "If there's an insurrection, I would certainly invoke it," he told reporters on Tuesday, reports Reuters. "We'll see." Coverage:

The 1807 act "is among the most extreme emergency powers available to a sitting president," explains Axios. It allows a president to summon US troops to put down domestic unrest.

Yes, Trump already has ordered Marines and the National Guard to Los Angeles under a separate legal authority, but their duties are legally limited to protecting federal property and personnel, per Politico. If Trump invokes the act, they could directly intervene against protesters. Critics including Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal view what Trump has done as a "backdoor" way of invoking the act.