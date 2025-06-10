Politics / President Trump Trump: Parade Protesters Will Meet 'Heavy Force' President warns demonstrators to keep away from military tribute in DC on Saturday By John Johnson Posted Jun 10, 2025 1:28 PM CDT Copied President Trump speaks with reporters in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) The protesters in Los Angeles aren't the only ones on President Trump's mind. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, the president warned demonstrators to keep away from the military parade he ordered in DC this weekend. "For those people that want to protest, they're going to be met with very big force," Trump said in the Oval Office, per the Washington Post. "This is people that hate our country, but they will be met with very heavy force." Saturday's parade will mark the Army's 250th birthday, and it also happens to fall on Trump's 79th birthday, per the AP. The outlet takes a look at the vast security being set up—including 18 miles of anti-scale fencing. At least 200,000 visitors are expected. The forecast in DC on Saturday currently calls for scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon, per the Weather Channel. (More President Trump stories.) Report an error