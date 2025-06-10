Hegseth Expects Use of National Guard to Expand

"Your tenure as secretary has been marked by endless chaos," Democratic Rep. Rosa DeLauro told Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in a heated hearing Tuesday. The House Appropriations subcommittee on defense hearing, one of four hearings scheduled over the next week, was the first time Hegseth had faced Congress. In early testimony, he disclosed that the cost of sending Marines and National Guard troops to Los Angeles will be $134 million. The hearing's main focus was budget issues and lawmakers didn't press Hegseth on controversies including Signalgate, reports the AP.

"Do you have a plan?" The Washington Post reports that Hegseth responded to questions about funding for the Los Angeles deployment and submarine production with "defiant criticisms of Democratic policy decisions." On submarine funding already approved by Congress, DeLauro, the ranking Democrat on the Appropriations Committee, interrupted him to ask, "What is your plan for the future? Can we get that in writing and on paper so that we know where you're going? Because we don't have anything today. We have zip, nada."