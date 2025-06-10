Kanye West has changed his name again but he's still Ye, according to business documents seen by Page Six. The documents list the rapper and seller of swastika T-shirts as Ye Ye. He legally changed his name to his longtime nickname Ye in 2021 and was named as Ye West in earlier documents. Changing his name on X might be trickier: He declared in a post last week that he is going to stop using the @kanyewest handle because his name is Ye—but another user has been using the @ye handle since 2007. In comments on that user's post, some people have been demanding that they turn over the name, and others are urging the user to get as much money as possible for it. (More Kanye West stories.)