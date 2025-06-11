Canadian Defies Odds, Wins 3rd Lottery Jackpot in a Year

A retired cancer survivor in Canada has beaten the odds—again. David Serkin of Lethbridge, Alberta, has become a minor internet sensation after winning three separate lottery jackpots between August and May, collecting a total of about $1.8 million over his recent streak. The Western Canada Lottery Corporation says these new wins mark Serkin's second, third, and fourth times hitting the jackpot in his life, an outcome with odds so slim they're rarely seen, per the Guardian . Serkin's winning tickets netted him about $366,000 last August, about $732,000 (or $1 million CAD) in November, and another $732,000 this May. He purchased the most recent ticket at a local gas station, describing the buy as an impulsive decision while fueling up.

For context, the odds of landing even the first of those wins were about one in 33.3 million, according to lottery officials. Serkin won his first lottery jackpot of $250,000 CAD more than a decade ago, according to NOW Toronto. Despite his luck, Serkin says he's been playing the lottery since 1982 mainly for the enjoyment. "You check your ticket and if you win—you're happy. If you don't, you can always try again," he told officials. His attitude is summed up by his reaction at the gas station: "What do I have to lose?" Upon hearing of another win, his friends responded with disbelief. Serkin's wife, who accompanied him to Hawaii after a previous jackpot, will join him for a trip to Newfoundland this time around. Serkin remains humble about his fortune. "I am just grateful for all of it," he says. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)