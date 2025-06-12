Kate Beckinsale's Lawsuit Is 'Quite Something'

Kate Beckinsale's action flick Canary Black debuted last year on Amazon Prime, but her involvement in it isn't quite done. Per Variety , the 51-year-old actor, who plays a CIA operative being chased by terrorists, is suing the movie's producers for unsafe working conditions while they were filming in Croatia, leading to what she says was a significant knee injury. Beckinsale's suit against Anton Entertainment was first filed last year, with Beckinsale listed as "Jane Doe." The Guardian notes the complaint was refiled in May with more details and under Beckinsale's real full name, Kathrin Beckinsale. And that refiling is "quite something," per Puck , which originally reported on it.

According to the complaint, when Beckinsale arrived in the Balkans in 2022 to begin shooting, the massage therapist, personal trainer, and gym gear she'd been promised weren't there. Beckinsale claims she and her team "repeatedly raised red flags" about the "unsafe" conditions on set, including grueling days that often lasted 15 hours (Beckinsale says her contract capped her at 12 hours per day), as well as "inadequate equipment and medical personnel to help manage the high physical workload and recover from the exertion off set."

Beckinsale also alleges she was made to do her own stunts after her body double fractured her ankle, and that one stunt in particular in December 2022 left her with a complex miniscus tear in her left knee. Beckinsale says she'd complained about the scene, which involved her being thrown against a wall by a male actor, before they shot it, noting it didn't seem safe and that she wasn't provided with the appropriate equipment to protect her. Beckinsale had to take off for a couple of months to have surgery and recuperate after her injury. There's been no comment yet from the suit's defendants. (More Kate Beckinsale stories.)