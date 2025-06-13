Abrego Garcia's Wife Able to Speak With Him

One of the most high-profile targets of aggressive new immigration policies pleaded not guilty on Friday to charges of smuggling undocumented migrants. Kilmar Abrego Garcia appeared in federal court in Nashville to enter his plea, reports the AP. The Maryland resident is a native of El Salvador who was picked up and errantly deported to his home country. The Trump administration returned him to the US last week under pressure from court rulings, but it also filed the new smuggling charges.