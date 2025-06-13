Weather a Big Wild Card for Saturday's DC Parade

The parade will go on, no matter Saturday's weather in Washington, DC, says the White House. The assurance comes with rain and possible thunderstorms in the forecast ahead of the military parade through the streets of DC ordered by President Trump, reports USA Today. The festivities coincide with the president's 79th birthday.

"I hope the weather's OK, but actually if it's not, that brings you good luck, and that's OK, too," Trump said Thursday as the forecast clarified. "It doesn't matter. It doesn't affect the tanks at all, it doesn't affect the soldiers. They're used to it. They're tough. Smart."