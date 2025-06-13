Weather a Big Wild Card for Saturday's DC Parade

Thunderstorms possible in Washington
Posted Jun 13, 2025 1:10 PM CDT
A jogger passes by a tank, parked on the National Mall ahead of Saturday's military parade in Washington.   (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.)

The parade will go on, no matter Saturday's weather in Washington, DC, says the White House. The assurance comes with rain and possible thunderstorms in the forecast ahead of the military parade through the streets of DC ordered by President Trump, reports USA Today. The festivities coincide with the president's 79th birthday.

  • "I hope the weather's OK, but actually if it's not, that brings you good luck, and that's OK, too," Trump said Thursday as the forecast clarified. "It doesn't matter. It doesn't affect the tanks at all, it doesn't affect the soldiers. They're used to it. They're tough. Smart."

  • The bigger concern is if thunderstorms erupt with hundreds of thousands of visitors in place, notes the Washington Post. It's possible that DC will escape the brunt of the bad weather, but as things stand now, the biggest chance for heavy rain and thunderstorms is the late afternoon and evening, which is parade time.
  • The parade is scheduled to begin at 6:30pm, per the Hill, and a concert and fireworks is scheduled for 8. But related events on around the National Mall get underway at 9:30am and run through the day.
